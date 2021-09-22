News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea & Backwell youngsters boosted by new rugby shirt deal

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM September 22, 2021   
Nailsea & Backwell under-14s in their new rugby shirts

Nailsea & Backwell under-14s in their new rugby shirts - Credit: Steve Whitwham

Nailsea & Backwell under-14s were presented with their new rugby shirts at the weekend, as part of their progression through the age groups.

The team has been sponsored by Alan Goddard from Home Additions, Nailsea's house clearance specialists.

A spokesperson said: "Alan was delighted to be approached to support the boys and his generosity means the team are now able to wear this lovely set of shirts when they play all of their matches.

"Alan believes passionately in supporting our children and has trained as a counsellor in his spare time to help young people.  He understands the importance of sport as a physical outlet for young people and he was keen to encourage them though the purchase of the shirts."

Nailsea & Backwell Rugby Club has a thriving junior section offering sport to children aged five to 18. The club is happy to welcome new players and all age groups, including the under-14s, would be delighted to hear from any boys or girls interested in joining the club. 

For more information, contact juniorchair@nailseabackwellrfc.co.uk.

