Nailsea & Backwell's unbeaten run comes to an end at Avon

Nailsea & Backwell fell to their first defeat in two years after being edged out 20-17 at Avon on Saturday.

It wasn’t without controversy, though, as close games often are but Avon started the brighter with a series of runs rounded off by second row Joshua Hiscoff, with Jon Batchelor adding the extras.

Nailsea came straight back with some typical wide rugby and after Dom Gordon made hard metres out wide, Joe Reed dotted down.

The visitors kicked into gear as the half-backs started to notice the space Avon were giving them.

And when Joe Reed's deft chip for Jamie Elswood appeared to be over, or close to the line, Avon defended superbly to hold up.

Moments Later Elswood and Reed combined to find Joe Collins for a well taken score out wide.

Nailsea, now playing with the wind, needed to rack up the points and Jack McCormick picked and went from the base of a ruck, with Elswood's conversion making the score 17-7 in favour of the Ravens at half-time.

After the break Avon went back to the basics of scrum and line-out and earned a penalty which Batchelor slotted before a scrum score through Oliver Flight cut the gap to two points.

The next 20 minutes would turn out to be crucial with Nailsea dominating the period as Avon gave away several penalties in their own 22.

Joe Collins then sailed in from a superbly worked backs move but the referee called it back for a forward pass that left the travelling support dumbstruck.

Avon kicked a late penalty to the corner and, after the maul was well defended, a crossfield kick by fly-half Rob Fitch with the last play of the game saw replacement Matt Thresher awarded a controversial try, which appeared not to have been grounded.

The final whistle sounded moments later with Nailsea tasting defeat for the first time in 19 games since a 28-24 loss at Oldfield Old Boys on March 7, 2020.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the players," said head coach Tony Hill.

"They worked incredibly hard, played some great rugby and but for one or two close calls could have snatched it. We accept it, we’ll dust ourselves off, and go again next week at home to Bristol Harlequins and I know the lads will be keen to get out and perform."