Nailsea & Backwell enjoy return to rugby action

Published: 9:00 AM May 10, 2021

Nailsea a& Backwell RFC seniors returned to playing a form of rugby last week against Winscombe.

The RFU's return to play protocol allows contact rugby matches to be played from April 26, but the scrum was replaced with a free kick and mauls were not permitted.

It meant a fast-paced game on the Hornets 4G pitch against their local rivals, with N&B bringing two squads to each have half a game in support of their return to contact rugby and reward them for training on and off for the last year.

Winscombe started the game with two interception tries, after Nailsea built good pressure in the attacking 22, and quick turnover ball led to a third try before Patrick Askew crossed for the Ravens.

The second half was all Nailsea as Jamie Elswood controlled the territory game which led to debutant Harry O Regan going over for a try in his first senior game.

Jamie Elswood kicks a conversion for Nailsea & Backwell against Winscombe - Credit: Antony Hill

Ciaran Askew and the outstanding George Stirling added further tries for Nailsea, which were all converted by Elswood to edge a good game.

Both coaches saw the value in getting some contact rugby played before the start of next season as it could be over 550 days for some players since they last played a contact game of rugby.

Nailsea continue this short season against Burnham on Friday (May 14).