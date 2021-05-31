Nailsea & Backwell boys end on winning note
Nailsea & Backwell under-16s hosted St Brendan’s Old Boys for their first Friday night fixture and final match of the season.
The weather was not conducive to free flowing rugby but both teams took this in their stride and produced a quality display of fast and technical rugby.
Strong winds proved a challenge in the first half and Nailsea went into the break 12-10 down with tries from Neo P and George H.
However, Nailsea took control of the game in the second half as they defended their line against numerous breaks made by St Brendans.
And the final scoreline was 38-19, with Nailsea taking the victory following three second-half tries from centre Jay W and another from Sam C.
It represented the squad's final game as under-16s in a season which was not as anyone had hoped, with the majority of the players now moving on to the under-18s where they are looking forward to playing in their first competitive league.
