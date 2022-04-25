Champions Nailsea & Backwell end campaign with hard-fought win

Jamie Elswood kicks the winning penalty for Nailsea & Backwell at Oldfield - Credit: Phil Love

Nailsea & Backwell ended their title-winning season with a 20-17 win at Oldfield.

Greeted with a guard of honour by the hosts, the Ravens fell 7-0 behind before Tom Crossman took his try tally to 15 with two excellent efforts.

However, Tom Osmond went over again for the hosts, who converted both of their scores to lead 14-10 at the break.

Tom Giltrow and Dec Hay showed lovely handling and power to touch down for a try in the second half, which Jamie Elswood converted.

But the Ravens came under mounting pressure and received two yellow cards, with Oldfield slotting an easy penalty to level.

The champions found a way to keep possession, though, and good attacks by Joe Collins, Mike Frohlich and Crossman set up a penalty chance which Elswood converted to win the game.

Ravens will celebrate their season at their senior presentation evening at Ashton Gate on May 7.

Coach Tony Hill said: "It has been an outstanding season. We've shown a huge amount of resilience and I couldn't be prouder of everyone's effort and commitment.

"From the committee all the way through the club, including supporters, players and coaches, there is a collective togetherness that is pretty special.

"We look forward to celebrating together and then start planning for nexy year."