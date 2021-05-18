Nailsea & Backwell get better of Burnham-on-Sea rivals

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021

Nailsea & Backwell got the better of league champions Burnham-on-Sea in their second post-lockdown outing.

The Ravens had been edged out in two close contests during the 2019-20 campaign, with coaches Tony Hill and Yann Thomas putting two squads of forwards out to try and ensure every player got game time.

The first half was a tight affair, as Burnham's physical forwards crossed the line early on.

Nailsea replied with pressure of their own and Ciaran Askew touched down from short range, with Cory Love centimetres from adding a second from Jamie Elswood's kick through.

Burnham scored two more tries from line breaks in the second half to go 15-5 up with 15 minutes to go, but strong carries by captain Luke Sharp and Luke Caswell set up Dec Hay to score, with Elswood converting.

Alex Jones and Joe Reed organised play well in the closing stages and Caswell went over in the final seconds, with Elswood converting again to seal a 19-15 victory.

Nailsea end their shortened campaign against North Bristol on May 29.