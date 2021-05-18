News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea & Backwell get better of Burnham-on-Sea rivals

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021   
Nailsea captain Luke Sharp in action against Burnham

Nailsea captain Luke Sharp in action against Burnham - Credit: Nailsea RFC

Nailsea & Backwell got the better of league champions Burnham-on-Sea in their second post-lockdown outing.

The Ravens had been edged out in two close contests during the 2019-20 campaign, with coaches Tony Hill and Yann Thomas putting two squads of forwards out to try and ensure every player got game time.

The first half was a tight affair, as Burnham's physical forwards crossed the line early on.

Nailsea replied with pressure of their own and Ciaran Askew touched down from short range, with Cory Love centimetres from adding a second from Jamie Elswood's kick through.

Burnham scored two more tries from line breaks in the second half to go 15-5 up with 15 minutes to go, but strong carries by captain Luke Sharp and Luke Caswell set  up Dec Hay to score, with Elswood converting.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Jones and Joe Reed organised play well in the closing stages and Caswell went over in the final seconds, with Elswood converting again to seal a 19-15 victory.

Nailsea end their shortened campaign against North Bristol on May 29.

Most Read

  1. 1 Charlie Rich: Ashton & Backwell United name Rich as Stuart Jones' replacement
  2. 2 Mixed fortunes for Backwell Flax Bourton sides
  3. 3 Suspension bridge to close for maintenance
  1. 4 May 17: Pubs reopen indoors and coaches set off on first holidays
  2. 5 Goff comes good in Clevedon Sailing Club's Town Plate
  3. 6 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
  4. 7 What can I do when Covid lockdown eases on May 17?
  5. 8 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  6. 9 New chief constable will "exude leadership and command", says new PCC
  7. 10 Rapid Covid testing service goes mobile to reach more people across North Somerset
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Tim Snaden

Coronavirus

Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously

Stephen Sumner

person
Front of the Bryant Home in Elm Lodge Road, Wraxall, which is an L-shaped property with slanted gabled roof.

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Stunning and modern four-bedroom home near open countryside

Report By Karen Richards

person
James Packman at Holy Trinity Church in Nailsea

Lockdown Easing

Nailsea church awarded grant for repairs and reopening

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus