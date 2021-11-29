Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintain perfect start with Bristol Imperial win

Nailsea & Backwell RFC took on Bristol Imperial for the first time since beating them in October's Bristol Combination Vase final. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintained their perfect start to the season with a 36-19 win over Bristol Imperial on Saturday.

In the re-run of the Bristol Combination Vase final, the Ravens opened the scoring when the in-form Joe Collins found Charlie Bircham Davies for the opener, converted by Jamie Elswood.

Luke Caswell's slick lineout found Jamie Sullivan to set Collins free down the left to score before adding another after a series of pick and go’s from the forwards.

Imperial, as ever, weren’t going to lie down and after a series of offside penalties added a try through Lewis Jones, converted by Conor Sheehan, as the hosts went into 21-7 ahead at half-time

After the break Tom Crossman went over and when man of the match Luke Caswell went on another trademark run, his offload to Adam Grafton looked to have put the game out of sight.

However, the Imp’s came back into the game with a try and conversion made the score 31-14 as Joe Reed was sent to the sin bin

A try each from Bradley Evans cut the score down before Joe Reed made amends for the Ravens to pick up their 11th win in a row.

The Ravens go to Weston United on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.