Nailsea & Backwell maintain perfect start with Weston seconds win
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 26-19 win at Weston RFC seconds on Saturday.
The Ravens started brilliantly, with some superb ball retention with backs and forwards handling the ball well.
Patrick Askew and Joe Reed both scored from this great passage of play, with Alex Jones converting one of the two tries.
The game was then dragged into a penalty fest as Weston were awarded nine penalties to Nailsea’s one, which gave Weston good field position for Chris Burton to score from close range.
Weston then scored, through Dan Beer which Archie Tilsley converted, before Nailsea turned on the style after the break.
From a line-out from a penalty, Tom Crossman scored after some powerful forward play against his old club, with Jones adding the extras.
Dickie Palmer came off the bench to take a superb line off scrum-half Jamie Sullivan, and at 26-12, Nailsea had the game and bonus point wrapped up.
As the visitors pressed for their fifth try, Tilsley intercepted a final pass and went in under the post to make the score much closer.
But the game was won as Tony Hill and his side celebrated their 12th win in a row.
On Saturday Nailsea host unbeaten Hornets at 2.30pm.