Naisea & Backwell record 17th successive win

Head coach Tony Hill led Nailsea & Backwell to their 17th successive win against Minehead Barbarians last Saturday. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nailsea & Backwell continued their perfect start to the season with a huge 59-5 win over Minehead Barbarians last Saturday (January 29).

In a game that pitted top of the league against third, most would have thought this would be a nip and tuck affair.

However, it proved to be anything but as the Ravens had other ideas and with Minehead down a few players through injury, it was Jack McCormick who started the scoring with a well deserved try.

The next period of time was the hosts getting slightly ahead of themselves, a bit too excited and trying to score from every touch.

A few mistakes creeping in as they searched for a bit of composure in the last third before Cory Love scored next from Man of the Match's Tom Crossman's deft offload with Jamie Elswood slotting the extras.

Sam Cook picked up a third try before half-time which meant n the teams turned around at 17-5.

After the break, the players were asked to be a bit more patient with their play as it seemed the excitability of the space on offer was causing unforced errors.

Captain Luke Sharp showed the way with bulldozing runs culminating in a try for himself before setting up Dom Gordon for his first senior try.

Try of the game was a break from full back Charlie Bircham-Davies giving switch to Harvey Flower to go under the posts.

The flood gates started to open as the Ravens started to play from every part of the pitch.

Flower added his second try before the Askew brothers, Patrick and Ciaran, rounded off the rout with a try each.

Elswood in superb form with the boot adding all the second half conversions to seal the bonus point win and 17th straight win.

“After last weeks rusty performance, the boys look back on track," said team manager Phil Love.

"The whole squad showed our Raven values and played 15-man rugby to work out Minehead’s defence”.

The Ravens play St Bernadettes in a rearranged game next Saturday home at 2.30pm.