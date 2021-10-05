Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintain perfect start with big victory over Wells RFC

Published: 9:00 AM October 5, 2021

Nailsea & Backwell RFC made it five bonus point wins from five by beating Wells 40-7 last Saturday to remain top of Somerset Premier league.

Going down the slope, good handling from Mike Frohlich led to a Harvey Flower try. Half-backs Joe Reed and Jamie Eslwood were starting to dictate play and from a kick to the corner Luke Sharp bulldozed his way to the line.

Wells were under enormous pressure in the scrum from props Jack McCormick and Ciaran Askew which resulted in Luke Caswell getting the pushover try.

The bonus point was wrapped up before half time by wing Harry Marshall after the Ravens put together some slick handling.



After half-time, the hosts showed some fallibility at kick off where they struggled to control possession.

This led to outside centre Miles Letchford intercepting after a dropped pass and offloading to Luke Dunthorn for a converted score.

Nailsea went back to their dominant scrum and with replacements Sam Cook and George Stirling on, the pressure was too much for Wells as they deliberately infringed for a penalty try.

With the game in the bag the Ravens put together some close pick and go’s by the forwards but with the Wells defence narrowing Corry Love set up Sam Cook out wide, Elswood finished with five out six kicks.

Nailsea travel to unbeaten Minehead this Saturday looking to make it six from six.