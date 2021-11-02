Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintain perfect start with Bristol Harlequins victory

All smiles for Nailsea & Backwell RFC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Nailsea & Backwell RFC secured their eighth bonus point from eight with a 47-5 win at Bristol Harlequins on Saturday.

The Harlequins dominated the first half with the visitors struggling to secure kick-offs and line-outs.

However, their attack after attack was met with Luke Caswell, Alex Jones, Cory Love and team mates making dominant tackles to keep them out.

When the Bristol Combination Vase winners did have a penalty and a chance to kick for touch it was Jamie Elswood who changed the plan. Joe Collins was in acres of space and received the crossfield kick to go over for the opener.

Collins showed how well he’s adapted to his move back to rugby from football when he made a break shortly after to put Love in for a try which Elswood converted.

Tom Crossman added a third they before half time with a familiar bulldozing run which Elswood converted for a half-time score of 19-0.

The second half was one way traffic with Ciaran Askew and Mike Frohlich scored two quick tries which Elswood converted.

Alex Jones got on the scoresheet next from a backs move which Man of the Match Love executed with relative ease.

Quins fought back with an unconverted try form Josh White after a spiral bomb that bamboozled everyone.

Love rounded off the scoring from a Leo Delazzari offload and Elswood finished with six of seven conversions to stay top of Somerset Premier.

Nailsea & Backwell return to action this Saturday when they take on bottom side Crewkerne in the early kick-off of 2pm at West End Park.