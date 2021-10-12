Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintain perfect start to season with Minehead victory

Published: 9:00 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM October 12, 2021

Nailsea & Backwell RFC secured their sixth bonus point win in a row with a 32-22 top of the table clash at Minehead.

The visitors came out the blocks first with good passages of play last Saturday.

As Minehead infringed at the break down a penalty was awarded. Jamie Elswood kicked to the corner for a well worked line-out resulting in a drive over try from seven meters out for Luke Caswell.

From the restart the Ravens gathered well and big carries saw them push forward through the middle of the park. It offered the chance to go wide but they were held up just short. From the resulting move Ciaran Askew went over the for their second.

And with another passage of play from a line-out and the width being held Charlie Bircham Davies scored out wide to make it 15-0.

You may also want to watch:

With big carries in the middle of the park, after half time, and the speed of their game the hosts scored two unanswered tries through James Day and Jack Claydon to move three points behind.

Nailsea woke up, knowing they needed the next score. Again from a line-out in the Minehead 22, then a great run from Elswood saw him manage to reach out with an outstretched arm to hit the line and add the extras to make it 22-12.

Nailsea had the wind in their sails again. Alex Jones worked his way round the outside to score in the corners and extend their lead again with Elswood once again adding the extras.

Minehead are never a team to lie down and remained strong through the middle. With gaps opening up they scored another two quick unanswered tries.

But with time starting to run down Nailsea had a penalty just inside their 22 and Elswood slotted this to extend the difference and take the losing bonus point away from Minehead.

Nailsea are next in action in the Bristol Combination Cup Final on Saturday at Lockleaze Sports centre against Imperial at 4.45pm as they look to win their first piece of senior silverware. The supporters coach will leave at 3pm.