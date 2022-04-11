Nailsea & Backwell crowned Somerset Premier champions after Hornets seconds win

Nailsea & Backwell celebrate becoming Somerset Premier champions after beating Hornets seconds at the Nest. - Credit: Lewis Adams Hoon

Nailsea & Backwell clinched the Somerset Premier title with a 29-22 win over Hornets seconds at the Nest on Saturday.

The Ravens knew the only way they could win the league with two fixture to play was if they won with a bonus point and deny Hornets any bonus points.

And their start was superb as Sam Cook and Luke Caswell scored tries from dominant forward power, with Jamie Elswood adding a conversion.

Hornets came back at Nailsea through powerful centre Jermaine Jones and back row Eric Luzca, with both tries converted to put the hosts 14-12 up at the break.

But there was no panic from the Ravens as they realised they had dominated large parts of the play and with some good decisions could make inroads into the well-organised Hornets defence.

Captain Luke Sharp scored next, before the try of the game came from Dom Gordon who flew done the wing, leaving a trail of would-be Hornets tacklers in his wake.

At 22-14 the game was still there to win and Jamie Sullivan and Jamie Elswood’s tactical kicking made sure the Ravens were in good field positions.

From an attacking scrum Elswood was high tackled on his way to scoring which resulted in a penalty try.

And with time running out Hornets need to score twice to stop the Ravens being crowned champions on their pitch but they couldn’t as Nailsea added the league title to their Bristol Combination Vase success last October.

Head coach Tony Hill couldn't hide his pride and praised his side's togetherness in securing the title.

“I can’t describe how tight these group of players are," he said.

"Some of them have played together since they were seven, eight-years-old. It was that closeness and trust that was the difference between a cohesive team and a group of players. I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts."

Nailsea end their season on April 23 when they travel to Bath to take on Oldfield Old Boys in their final league game of the season.