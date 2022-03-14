Nailsea & Backwell edge local rivals Yatton to win pulsating derby

Nailsea & Backwell edged out local rivals Yatton 21-19 in pulsating Somerset Premier derby on Saturday.

Looking at the league table most would have assumed the Ravens were expected to win, but Yatton had other ideas at West End Park.

Playing with a gusty wind behind them Yatton opened the scoring through Rhys Randall's try, before Nailsea got one back through Luke Caswell, which was converted by Jamie Elswood to put the hosts in front.

Nailsea kept the ball well and frustrated the visitors who were playing with the elements.

Just before half-time, though, Yatton added a second try from Dan Williams, which was converted by Charlie Harrison for a 12-7 lead.

The Ravens made some substitutions during the break and changed tactics to go after the Yatton set-piece.

After several dominant scrums the referee went under the posts to award a penalty try as the front row of Jack McCormick, Sam Cook and Ciaran Askew took the plaudits from their teammates and the supporting crowd.

At 14-12 the game was still firmly in the balance as nether side could really get a grip of possession and territory.

However, from another dominant scrum Adam Grafton took a short ball off Joe Reed to score a good try which was also converted by Elswood.

The Ravens then went on the hunt for the bonus-point try with breaks from Alex Jones and Mike Frohlich, but Yatton's resolute defence meant they couldn’t quite get their crucial fourth score.

And with the last play of the game Yatton scored a converted try from Charlie Wemyss to earn a well deserved losing bonus point.

Nailsea still lead the way in the Somerset Premier with 103 points, two ahead of Hornets seconds, to guarantee a top-two finish and are next in action at Imperial on Saturday week (March 26).

They host Weston seconds in their last home match of the season on April 2, then visit Hornets seconds (April 9) and Oldfield Old Boys (April 23) in their remaining fixtures.