Nailsea & Backwell record biggest win of the season at Crewkerne

Lewis Milne sets up Adam Clark for another try in Nailsea & Backwell seconds win over Cheddar Valley. - Credit: Nailsea & Backwell RFC

Nailsea & Backwell recorded their biggest win of the season after brushing aside Crewkerne 88-0 at The George Reynolds Centre last Saturday.

Having not played for a few weeks and still hurting from their first loss at Avon, the Ravens were determined to put in a strong afternoon’s work against Tribute Somerset Premier’s bottom side.

With the visitors dominating from start to finish, man of the match Joe Reed scored four tries and was the stand out player.

Charlie Bircham Davies (2), Joe Collins (2), Nick Badcock (2), Ciaran Askew, Luke Sharp, Jack McCormick and Cory Love all went over with Jamie Elswood adding nine conversions.

Nailsea & Backwell expect to face a much stiffer test at home against local rivals Yatton this Saturday (March 12).

Captain Luke Sharp said: “We know Yatton are a dangerous side but we are really looking forward to getting stuck in and giving them everything we have."

Like their first XV counterparts, the seconds put in their performance of the season after beating Cheddar Valley 50-0 on Saturday.

After weeks of playing some tough competition man of the match Harry O’Regan set up Jack Ryan for the opening score before TJ Hudson powered over.

Stand-in captain Leo Delazarri and back-row Ben Hathaway made the bonus point safe before half-time.

O’Regan added three conversions and Hathaway completed a brace before Lewis Milne put the game out of sight with a quarter of the game left.

Dan Caie and Adam Clark rounded off the scoring with O’Regan adding two further conversions to make the half-century.