Advanced search

Gordano old boy Mulligan glad to be back on the water

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 August 2020

Former Gordano pupil Danny Mulligan has received a scholarship to Shiplake School In Henley

Former Gordano pupil Danny Mulligan has received a scholarship to Shiplake School In Henley

Archant

Former Gordano School pupil Danny Mulligan is glad to be back out on the water rowing once again.

Mulligan has been rowing for five years, having started at Bristol and then moved up to Wycliffe Rowing Club in Frampton-upon-Severn.

He won every event at J13, J14, J15 and J16 at club regattas and national level, as well as the Pairs Head on the Thames at J16, after which he was offered a scholarship to Shiplake College in Henley.

The school’s main sport is rowing and, after completing his GCSE exams at Gordano, he started at Shiplake last September.

The lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic proved a challenge as Mulligan was not allowed to train on the water, but once restrictions were lifted he was able to row back at Wycliffe and has paired up with friend Angus Wood.

Mum Tracie said: “They are obviously very much looking forward to getting back to school and back to competitions.

“Danny is hoping to achieve a GB vest this coming year, as well as great results in the eight at the National Schools and after that Henley Royal Regatta.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Inevitable’ delays push MetroWest opening date back to 2024

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Two more leisure centres reopen for gym sessions and classes

Parish Wharf and Strode leisure centres reopen to public.

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Nine pubs and cafés signed up to Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A table set for an al fresco lunch with friends. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

‘Inevitable’ delays push MetroWest opening date back to 2024

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Two more leisure centres reopen for gym sessions and classes

Parish Wharf and Strode leisure centres reopen to public.

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Nine pubs and cafés signed up to Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A table set for an al fresco lunch with friends. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Gordano old boy Mulligan glad to be back on the water

Former Gordano pupil Danny Mulligan has received a scholarship to Shiplake School In Henley

Barrow Gurney bowlers impress, but efforts prove in vain

Frank Forge took 4-29 for Barrow Gurney

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge ?

Racing Point's Lance Stroll during pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

A-level results: Backwell head ‘proud’ of students’ academic success

Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School.

More thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Lightning over Weston captured by Shelly Williams.