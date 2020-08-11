Gordano old boy Mulligan glad to be back on the water

Former Gordano pupil Danny Mulligan has received a scholarship to Shiplake School In Henley Archant

Former Gordano School pupil Danny Mulligan is glad to be back out on the water rowing once again.

Mulligan has been rowing for five years, having started at Bristol and then moved up to Wycliffe Rowing Club in Frampton-upon-Severn.

He won every event at J13, J14, J15 and J16 at club regattas and national level, as well as the Pairs Head on the Thames at J16, after which he was offered a scholarship to Shiplake College in Henley.

The school’s main sport is rowing and, after completing his GCSE exams at Gordano, he started at Shiplake last September.

The lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic proved a challenge as Mulligan was not allowed to train on the water, but once restrictions were lifted he was able to row back at Wycliffe and has paired up with friend Angus Wood.

Mum Tracie said: “They are obviously very much looking forward to getting back to school and back to competitions.

“Danny is hoping to achieve a GB vest this coming year, as well as great results in the eight at the National Schools and after that Henley Royal Regatta.”