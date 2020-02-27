Portishead youngster gears up for new minimoto season in Cool-Fab Racing series

Portishead youngster Thorley Trevorrow is gearing up for a new season of minimoto racing, writes Lee Power.

The eight-year-old, a pupil at Highdown Junior School, will be competing in the Cool-Fab Racing British Championship rookie class this year, hoping for his first win.

And he is heading out to Spain in early March to finalise preparations for the campaign.

Having started riding motorbikes at the age of five, initially motocross at tracks near Cheddar and Bath, he began attending the M4 Minimoto Academy in 2018, riding minimoto indoors.

Initially using hire bikes, as he improved and started to enjoy the experience it was suggested he get his own bike, so in September that year he did and started attending weekly sessions.

With his bike prepared by Ian Harris, young Trevorrow was soon making a name for himself as dad Gideon explains.

He said: "It was clear from the beginning that Thorley enjoyed the thrill and would often crash trying to keep up with the faster riders.

"A definite case of will outweighing ability, but he was brave enough to get back on and try again with just as much enthusiasm."

After entering the Minibike Championship in Benidorm in 2019, Trevorrow finished third in his first-ever race, with Gideon adding: "It was totally unexpected and more than he would've dreamed of achieving on the flight out there."

He then entered the Cool-Fab British Racing Championship and competed on karting tracks all over the UK throughout 2019, regularly making the top 10.

He went close to a first win indoors before a mechanical issue left him in sixth, but he recovered to place third in his second race, raising hopes for 2020.

"He continues to attend the M4 Minimoto Academy where his riding skills have improved no end, thanks to the skill, knowledge and patience of the brilliant Sarah Harris, who has been coaching him since his first steps," added Gideon.

"Thorley has developed into an enthusiastic young rider that is being noticed and looks comfortable riding at speed."

Trevorrow currently rides a Blata Ultima Minimoto with a 40cc engine capable of speeds over 45mph and is currently looking for sponsorship.

The Cool-Fab British Championship is an official feeder series to the British Superbikes and a road to MotoGP, with all races streamed live by Motorsport Media.

Entry to races is free, with the nearest rounds at Llandow in South Wales and Clay Pigeon, Dorset, with the full schedule on the event website.

"Anyone who wants to come and cheer Thorley along would be a most welcome guest at our tent for a cup of tea!" added Gideon.