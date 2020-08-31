Lathrope puts in controlled performances in round two of British Mini Bikes series

Portishead’s Harvey Lathrope put in another good performance in round two of the British Mini Bikes at the Lydd Kart Circuit.

Having arrived in hot conditions ahead of the last four practice sessions, Lathrope familiarised himself with the track before pushing on and despite a few issues, both grandfather Bill Paling and Kris Pinchers got the bike back to its best ahead of practice and qualifying.

Despite the bike needing more attention, Lathrope improved each session as he went from mid-46s to 45.295 in first qualifying and 45.102 in second qualifying to place him in position eight for race day.

A promising time of 44.895 in the warm-up gave Lathrope much needed confidence ahead of the first race and, from the start he managed to get into seventh place.

Lathrope spent the next couple of laps trying to get past the next rider and on lap four he moved into sixth before an incident involving a few riders saw the red flag come out.

After the race restarted Lathrope lost a position before on lap seven he managed to move up one place, a position he held to the chequered flag to finish second in class and sixth overall.

Ahead of race two and starting in eighth position on the grid again because of his qualifying, Lathrope got off to a decent start and moved up into sixth place and after the first chicane he sat in behind the riders in third, fourth and fifth.

After showing great composure, a gap opened up and Lathrope moved into fifth place before another red flag saw the race called off.

Lathrope finished first in his class as a result and wanted to thank his sponsors Glenn Wilson, Miniature Parts Racing, Ian Lewis, Aspire Glass as well as his mama and grandad.

He would also to like to pass on his gratitude to DRC Leathers for keeping him safe and Axel Dowle Photographic for the pictures.

Lathrope is back in action at Whilton Mill, which is his favourite circuit on the race calendar, and Covid-19 permitting there are another three race weekends including one in Wigan, one in Daventry and the last one in Newcastle.

For more information on Lathrope about his latest races or if any person or business might be interested in sponsoring orsupporting this young rider you can find his page on facebook at Harvey 222 Racing.