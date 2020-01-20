More to cheer for Senshinryu Karate Association students
PUBLISHED: 07:56 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 20 January 2020
Senshinryu Karate Association held its annual winter grading at Scotch Horn Sports Centre in Nailsea recently.
More than 40 male and female students aged five to 50, from Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea regional clubs, were graded to various coloured belt levels over a four-hour period.
The panel included sensei ranging from third dan up to chief instructor Peter Dennis, who is a ninth dan.
And after successfully showing basic techniques and pre-arranged moves, plus free sparring, the association boasted two second kyu brown belts in Laura May and Helen Morgan, one first kyu brown belt in Jack Leverett and a new black belt first dan in Joe Hicks.
A number of lower grades were also added by the ever increasing number of confident and successful students.
Anyone interested in joining for classes can call Pete on 07939 071122 or email senshinkarate@hotmail.com.