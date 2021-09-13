Millbrook come from behind to stun Clevedon Town
Clevedon Town threw away a two goal lead as Millbrook claimed only their second win of the season on Saturday.
Glen Hayer and Alex Camm scored the Seasiders goals in the first 16 minutes but the hosts hit back with five unanswered goals to inflict a disappointing afternoon for Clevedon.
After an even start, the visitors took the lead on 14 minutes when James Morley's pushed out Syd Camper’s cross and Hayer fired the loose ball into the roof of the net.
A couple of minutes later Town doubled their lead when Camm won the ball in midfield, he played a one-two with the returning Ollie Babington and then got on the end of the Babington’s cross to side foot home.
But Millbrook were stung into action and that was as good as it got for Clevedon.
Teenage goalkeeper Luca Smith produced a great save from an accurate long shot before the home side had strong appeals for a penalty waved away as Elliott Nicholson dealt with a low cross into the box.
But two goals in a minute on the half hour from Jake Foster saw Millbrook draw level.
Firstly, Foster was given a clear run down the left and his shot over Smith cannoned in off the bar.
Then straight from the restart a ball over the top was completely missed by the Clevedon defence and Foster coming round the back had a free shot into the corner of the net as both sides went into half-time all level.
Straight from the restart Clevedon gave the ball away and Smith produced a great diving from Josh Toulson’s shot, but nobody picked up Rikki Shepherd coming in from wide and he pounced on the loose ball to slot home into the empty net on 46 minutes.
Four minutes later Shepherd was on the score sheet again when he was left unmarked on the far post to tuck away Tom Payne’s cross, with Clevedon appealing for offside.
Clevedon were restricted to scraps. Camper saw a free kick blocked and Archie Ferris failed to get on the end of following a corner.
It was all over on 78 minutes though, when Camper blocked a Millbrook free-kick and the loose ball fell to defender Dave Youlden , who benefitted to slot home past the unsighted Smith to end the match 5-2.