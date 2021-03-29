Mendip Spring Golf Club celebrate SafeGolf mark

Published: 7:33 AM March 29, 2021

Mendip Spring Golf Club ihas been celebrating after achieving SafeGolf club accreditation from England Golf.

The North Somerset club, backing the drive to grow the game, has demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding children and young people, as well as adults at risk in the sport of golf.

The Mendip Spring Golf & Country Club hotel and golf complex has 18 and nine-hole courses formed in 1993 and its junior team has had plenty of success, with some members going on to represent the county and national team.

The club has connections with local schools and clubs and is looking forward to introducing more junior players through its Junior Pathway Scheme, encouraging children to join the Junior Golf Academy and Holiday Club (see mendipspringgolfclub.com/juniors).

Club Welfare Officer Claire Walker processed the application to achieve SafeGolf and said: “Mendip Spring is a great club, it’s very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking.

"This award helps us to spread the message to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we encourage beginners.”

The award was presented to Mendip Spring by Natalie McColl, England Golf’s South West Club Support Officer, who added: “I’m delighted that Mendip Spring has achieved SafeGolf and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised.”

SafeGolf is a partnership of UK golf bodies committed to promoting a safe and positive environment for all those participating, working and volunteering in the sport of golf.

It consists of members from the golfing bodies across Great Britain & Ireland and has been established to help golf respond to the issue of child protection in sport with a mission to safeguard the welfare of children and young people, as well as adults at risk, in the sport of golf.

Anyone with a concern about the welfare of a player, or the behaviour or practice of a coach, volunteer, organiser, parent or a player, can contact the lead safeguarding officer at their national governing body through the website safegolf.org.

It is also the safeguarding standard England Golf will promote to all affiliated clubs to ensure all clubs provide a safe and positive experience to children and young people whilst playing golf. The PGA are also using the standards to apply to all their PGA professional coaches.

Accredited coaches and a full list of clubs and facilities that uphold the standards of SafeGolf will also soon be available at safegolf.org.