Mendip Spring members help Prostate Cancer UK in golf marathon

Published: 7:24 AM September 6, 2021

Nine members from Mendip Spring Golf Club raised more than £4,400 for Prostate Cancer UK by playing four rounds of golf non-stop.

The team included the Congresbury club’s head pro Will Hobbs and fellow PGA member Rob Moss, Mendip Spring’s captain-elect and regional manager for the PGA South West region.

They and seven team-mates each covered 24-plus miles and took more than 49,000 steps in the marathon that lasted just shy of 11 hours.

“The first ball was struck in semi-darkness at 5.50am,” said Moss. “And we completed the four rounds much quicker than we expected.

“We flew round each of the first three rounds in less than two-and-a-half hours and took three hours for the final one.

“Every hole was played, every hole walked, ready golf style and I took exactly 300 shots.

“A big thank you is due to my team members Will Hobbs, Julieanne Bratchie-Hill, Gareth Hill, Brennan Bratchie, Chris Pegler, Matthew Balcombe, David and Samantha Sims for their company and mutual support during the day.

“Thanks are also due to David Rawles for assisting our free-flowing play through a busy course, and Mendip Spring for allowing us to disrupt the course and everyone that let us play through.”

The golfathon was staged as part of Prostate Cancer UK’s The Big Golf Race, an initiative that aims to raise funds for life-saving treatments and research into a disease that kills one man in the UK in the time it takes to play three holes of golf.