Manager Alex White pleased with Clevedon Town win over Shepton Mallet

Clevedon Town manager Alex White said their win over Shepton Mallet was 'even more pleasing' than their draw with Mousehole and triumph at Buckland Athletic.

The Seasiders braved the wet and windy conditions, in the aftermath of Storm Eunice, to edge past the Mallet after Alex Camm's fifth goal in five games sealed the victory.

And Clevedon stretched their excellent run to one defeat in 16 games after Saturday's win at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Friends of Clevedon Town‘s Jon Hibbs presents Oli Babington with the January Player of the Month Award. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

“It was a game where we had to overcome the weather, but you know you’ve got to grind out these sort of games – that’s what good sides do and what we had to do today to get the result," White told the club's website.

"That’s why in some ways today’s game was even more pleasing than games like Mousehole last week and winning at Buckland.

"We had to show a different side to us today and it was hard. I thought Shepton were the better side in the first half and livelier on the ball, but we scored at a good time.

“In the second half we did the non-negotiables a lot better, got up the pitch more and matched their work rate and effort. To be honest I never felt under any real threat that they were going to score at key times.”

White was full of praise for goalkeeper James Walker after keeping a clean sheet, the first for eight games, on his debut after signing on loan from Bristol City.

The Robins recalled keeper Luca Smith to review his contract and Walker was signed the day before the match.

Walker, who has had two previous loans this season for Bath City and Guernsey, was the third goalkeeper to keep a shut out on his first match for Clevedon this season after Smith and Charles Lovell.

“James had a brilliant debut in goal – he was very assured and made some good saves and the only time they got past him Oli Babington was back on the line to clear," White added.

"For James it was hard to come into a side that had been doing so well with a settled defence, especially having to come in at very short notice.

"He’s only 18 but he looks and plays like a man and showed it with a very mature performance today. He took a cross very early on which instilled a lot of confidence into everyone, he swept up well against the wind, did everything he had to do calmly and handled the occasion really well.

"With James and Luca Smith, City have two very good young keepers and we are delighted to be able give them the games they need to develop their careers.”

White said he was 'delighted' with Saturday's 'hard-working performance' in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division to move Clevedon into 10th position.

They travel to South Gloucestershire to take on Oldland Abbotonians in the first round of the Les Phillips Cup this Wednesday and go to Cornwall to take on Helston Athletic next Saturday.

Determination all round in Saturday's match between Clevedon Town and Shepton Mallet. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

“Now I’m really looking forward to the long trip to Helston," he added.

"Given their expectations they have had a bit of an indifferent season but are just starting to come out of a bit of a rough run with three wins on the trot. Rest assured they are a big hitter in this league and want to be pushing for promotion, so we know what to expect.

“However, we don’t want to focus too much on them and if we keep playing like we have been we fancy ourselves to pick up a result anywhere. It will also be good to spend some time together on the coach as we are enjoying being together at the moment, so all round it’s a trip to look forward to.”