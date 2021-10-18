Nailsea United edged out six goal thriller at Chilcompton Sports

Published: 1:00 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 7:46 AM October 19, 2021

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United earlier this year. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea United fell just short at Chilcompton Sports after they came back from two goals down but the hosts came away with a 4-2 win on Saturday.

United travelled to the game without several first team members and after seven minutes Chilcompton took the lead from a free-kick on their left which was not cleared and allowed the ball to be scrambled in by Ryan Allen

Owen Adamson was busy in the Nailsea goal coming off of his line to stifle a home attack before Nailsea put together a good move down the right to win a corner which was headed wide by Mike Rowcliffe.

The hosts, with the slope in their favour, pressed hard and doubled their lead on 22 minutes with a clever flick by Harry Barter gave Adamson no chance.

Nailsea retaliated with Ford bringing a save from the home keeper and on 25 minutes United were given a lifeline with a penalty which was confidently stroked home by Ford.

With five minutes to half-time a cross-field pass from Ewan Williams found Luis Parnham who made ground before crossing to find Matt Day to power the ball home to draw the scores level.

However, Chilcompton worked the ball through the United defence on 43 minutes to score through Herbie Curtis to ensure they went into the break with the one-goal advantage.

This late goal shifted the balance of the match after Nailsea had shown great spirit in coming back from a two goal deficit.

With five minutes of the second half gone Day shot from 40 yards out and with the keeper out of position he was unlucky to see the ball landing on the roof of the net.

United were taking the game to the home side with a long cross field ball finding Ewan Williams on the right but he shot wide from a promising position.

The same player then went on a mazy run on 57 minutes only for the keeper to foil his effort.

But with 30 minutes remaining the hosts raided down their right and aided by a missed tackle took a two-goal lead when Oliver Jones squared it to Allen to shoot into the far corner and give Chilcompton the win.

United return to action this Saturday at home to high riding Mendip Broadwalk at 3.00pm.