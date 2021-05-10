Lympsham & Belvedere double up for Somerset League successes

Published: 1:00 PM May 10, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere claimed an eight-wicket win over Taunton seconds in their latest Somerset League outing.

Sam McCrea (2-24) and A Taylor (1-15) bowled well with the new ball, backed up by excellent fielding, and Craig Scriven (1-24) had an instant impact.

Tom Gooding (2-33) continued his fine form by bowling the obdurate J Kerslake (20) and J Wigley in quick succession, before Neil Chadwick (2-7) and Jack Luff (1-4) mopped up the innings on 107.

Nathan Hancock (10) and J Howson (13) looked to attack from the start, but fell in quick succession to M Phillips (2-32).

Dave Luff joined Jack Luff and they looked to build a matchwinning partnership, mixing good defence with putting away anything loose.

Jack Luff (43*) hit 10 fours, while Dave Luff (39*) added a six and six fours in an unbroken 84-run stand to secure victory and 35 points.

In a good all-round team performance M Grute again shone behind the stumps as Scriven and Mike Hosey showed good energy in the field, with the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award going to McCrea wfor setting the tone with an accurate bowling display.

Gooding said: "It was a good result, the groundsmen did a great job getting the pitch playable and the team got their just rewards. It was good to get some wickets today and hopefully I can stop bowling so many wides in future weeks."

Jack Luff added: "It was a great effort from the boys. I really enjoyed batting with my father and he looked in fine touch out there. We are trying to build some momentum at the club and hopefully we can get on a winning run."

The seconds made it two wins out of two with a comfortable 50-run victory at Shapwick & Polden.

Put into bat on a cold and blustery day, the visitors lost Sam Neate (2) to a beauty from Russ Edwards.

Kevin Crockett and Jason Parsons took control of the innings, dispatching any poor delivery with ease on a good batting surface offering pace and bounce to add 75 for the second wicket, before Parsons (46) was caught at gully.

Pete Hooper played some elegant drives before he was caught behind for 18 and Crockett (33) followed with no addition to see L&B 116-4.

Brian Hosey (8) and Stuart Bruce (4) soon fell leaving Callum Neate (18) and Matt Davis (14) to add valuable runs to hoist the visitors to 170-8 as Shapwick fought back well.

Jack Neville (8) and Sam Jennings (1) soon followed leaving Nil Chatterjee (1*) unbeaten as L&B were dismissed for 177 in the 40th over.

Callum Neate (0-9) and Davis (2-11) bowled excellent spells in reply, the latter into a near gale force wind at times and rewarded with two early wickets.

Jack Neville (3-30) had immediate success as Hooper held a good catch behind the stumps, then bowling Bailey (12) before an outstanding catch by Sam Neate in the covers.

Crockett (2-33) and Bruce (2-8) nabbed braces as L&B worked their way through the order to dismiss Shapwick for 127 in the 38th over in another excellent bowling and fielding display.

Jason Parsons was named Butcombe Brewery Co. man of the match.