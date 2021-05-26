Long Ashton to join Bowls England initiative with open day

Published: 11:00 AM May 26, 2021

Long Ashton Bowling Club is one of many taking part in an Open Day on Sunday May 29 as part of a national initiative by Bowls England to raise awareness of the sport.

The green is open anytime between 10.30am and 6pm for anyone to give it a try, with friendly members waiting to greet visitors and provide all the necessary equipment and expertise to ensure an enjoyable experience.

Playing bowls is a great sport to enjoy for anyone young or old and Long Ashton provide a variety of membership from being just a social member to competing in club competitions or, with a little expert tuition from qualified coaches, to compete for Long Ashton against other clubs in the local area.

For more information phone Malcolm (01275 853885) or visit the club website longashtonbowlingclub.org.uk.



