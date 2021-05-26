News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Long Ashton to join Bowls England initiative with open day

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:00 AM May 26, 2021   
Long Ashton Bowls Club.

Long Ashton Bowls Club. - Credit: Archant

Long Ashton Bowling Club is one of many taking part in an Open Day on Sunday May 29 as part of a national initiative by Bowls England to raise awareness of the sport.

The green is open anytime between 10.30am and 6pm for anyone to give it a try, with friendly members waiting to greet visitors and provide all the necessary equipment and expertise to ensure an enjoyable experience.

Playing bowls is a great sport to enjoy for anyone young or old and Long Ashton provide a variety of membership from being just a social member to competing in club competitions or, with a little expert tuition from qualified coaches, to compete for Long Ashton against other clubs in the local area.

For more information phone Malcolm (01275 853885) or visit the club website longashtonbowlingclub.org.uk.


You may also want to watch:

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbourside Family Practice

Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Community comes together with lockdown art project

Arts & Culture

Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home

Carrington Walker

person
Tom Allen

Comedy

Star-studded line-up for Bristol Comedy Gardens

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Rubbish on Weston Beach

North Somerset Council

New patrols to crackdown on litter and dog fouling in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus