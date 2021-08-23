News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Long Ashton lift C&D Britannia Windows Charity Cup

Lee Power

Published: 12:00 PM August 23, 2021   
Long Ashton's Ken Vass receives the C&D Britannia Windows Charity Cup from Roger Spragg

Long Ashton Bowls Club have been celebrating after winning the C&D Britannia Windows Charity Cup for only the second time in their history.

They succeeded by winning on all five rinks at five different venues and a cheque for £400 will go to a local charity.

C Holloway, J Eaton, M Taylor and B Brice had a 21-12 win over Congresbury, while M Harding, P Silva, E Rockey and E Russell won 10-9.75 against Clevedon.

C Ramsden, D Moore, V Adams and M Givan claimed a 19-7 victory over Portishead, while J Gann, J Peck, A Hall and K Vass ran out 19-4 winners over Clevedon Prom and J Williams, MN Wise, J Burt and M Pemble had a 13-7 win over Nailsea.

Other results, Long Ashton Club Championships, men’s singles: K Vass 21 A Hall 13; ladies singles: A Moore 22  K Ramsden 10; men’s pairs: C Ramsden/K Vass 27 E Rockey/C Holloway 8; ladies pairs: J Osborne T Rockey 20 K Ramsden A Pemble 14; mixed singles: K Vass 22 M Givan 11; mixed pairs: I Moore/D Vass 21 P Adams/K Vass 7; men’s two-wood singles: M Givan 16 K Vass 9; ladies two-wood singles: J Osborne 17 Sheila Hall 8.

Mixed Friendly, Long Ashton 63 Severn Vale 61: J Gann, J Bowry, C Ramsden, C Bennett 22-13; J Moore, K Gough, K Bird, A Bowry 15-13; K Ramsden, Judy Eaton, M Harding, B Brice 14-18 ; A Moore, J Bird, D Moore, John Eaton 12-17.

C&D Britannia Windows Over-55s League, Long Ashton 44 Isle of Wedmore 124: T M Lynch, M Harding, A Hall 7-26; C Warren, C Holloway, B Brice 5-37; I Webb, E Rockey, J Eaton 6-18; M Wring, J Peck, E Russell 13-21; C Norman, A Bowry, J Burt 13-22;  Friendly: T Burns, M N Wise, M Pemble 12-23.

Bristol Evening League, Long Ashton 27 (0) Canford 67 (10): I Moore, A Bowry, A Hall, K Vass 15-16; C Ramsden, J Burt, E Russell, M Givan 3-31; M Harding, V Adams, M Pemble, M Taylor 9-20.

Ladies Friendly, Long Ashton 58 Winscombe 43: P Hodges, K Gough, S Hall 17-19; T Rockey, S Norman, C Bennett 19-11; L Taylor, A Pemble, D Vass 22-13.

Ladies Friendly, Long Ashton 44 (4) Portishead RBL 44 (6): A Moore, M Wilmott, C Bennett 12-16; K Ramsden, D Vass, P Adams 12-16; J Bowry, L Taylor, S Hall 20-12.

