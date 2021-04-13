News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Long Ashton Bowling Club to host Open Day

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM April 13, 2021   
Long Ashton Bowls Club members face the camera

Long Ashton Bowls Club members face the camera - Credit: Dave Bickell

Long Ashton Bowling Club is holding an open day on Sunday May 30 for anyone who would like to try their hand at bowling.

The invitation is free, and open from 10.30am until 6pm, with all necessary bowling equipment provided, but visitors must wear flat-soled shoes for walking on the green.

Members of Long Ashton Bowling Club will be only too pleased to help cover the basics of the sport and there will also be a fully qualified coach on hand to provide expert tuition if needed.

Club members will be on hand to greet visitors and to explain how you can get the best from your visit and the club can be found located adjacent to the Community Centre on Keedwell Hill.

For further information contact Malcolm on 01275 853885 or visit the club's website at http://www.longashtonbowlingclub.org.uk/

