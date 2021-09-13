Results from Clevedon Bowling Club and Long Ashton Bowling Club
- Credit: Archant
Here are the results from this weekend's local bowling clubs fixtures - Long Ashton Bowling Club and Clevedon Bowling Club
Long Ashton Bowling Club results:
C&D Britannia Windows Over-55’s League: Long Ashton 67 Clevedon 87: I Moore, J Peck, J Eaton 16-19; T Latham, K Bird, B Brice 15-20; C Norman, I Webb, A Hall 13-17; P Silva, C Randall, A Bowry 15-13; J Gann, M Wring, M Harding 8-18..
Ladies DRT League Long Ashton 36 (4) Clevedon Prom 38 (6): D Vass, L Taylor, C Bennett 19-9; A Moore, T Hilton, S Hall 14-10; P Hodges, K Gough, M Wilmott 3-19.
Ladies Friendly Long Ashton 41 Bristol 62: L Randall, K Gough, M Wilmott 10-30; A Moore, S Norman, S hall 17-18; S Buxton, L Taylor, C Bennett 14-14.
Clevedon Bowling Club results:
Mixed Friendly Clevedon 84 Banwell 80: N Stride, M Foster, J Brommage 9:30; C Bethune, T Townsend, A Bradley 19-15; D Franklin, K Bristow, D Brightman 23-6; A Chambers, S Fallows, J Franklin 19-12; S Thorne, G Townsend, R Conybeare 14-18
C&D Over-55 Clevedon 87 Long Ashton 67: K Bright, S Thorne, A Bradley 17:30; R Gaunt, S Meyrick, 20:15; S Fallows, C Seward, J Franklin 19:16; M Horton, C Bethune, K Briton 13:15; T Townsend, D Brightman 18:8