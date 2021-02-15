Published: 5:00 PM February 15, 2021

Birmingham Bears' Jake Lintott celebrates taking the wicket of Steelbacks' Ricardo Vasconcelos during the Vitality T20 Blast match at The County Ground, Northampton. - Credit: PA

Clevedon's Jake Lintott said he is “really excited” to sign his first full-time professional contract at Warwickshire after joining the Bears on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner played on a short-term Vitality T20 Blast deal last summer, where he took 10 wickets in nine matches at 18.9 apiece, averaging an economy rate of just 6.3.

Birmingham Bears Jake Lintott celebrates taking the wicket of Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange (pic Cricpix/ James Marsh) - Credit: Cricpix

“I’m really excited, it’s a great opportunity for me, it’s been a lot of years of hard work to get to this point and to have three years worth of commitment from Warwickshire is really exciting and I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“I got a small taste for things last summer representing Warwickshire in the T20 Blast and it was a really good experience. It’s a massive club, one of the biggest in the country and they are a top group of lads and a really talented squad.

“I think the next few years are really exciting times to be a Warwickshire fan and player. That’s really exciting for me to be part of a group that’s going in the right direction.”

Birmingham Bears' Jake Lintott (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of Steelbacks' Ricardo Vasconcelos during the Vitality T20 Blast match at The County Ground, Northampton. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

And Lintott already has a number aims and ambitions he wants to achieve whilst with Warwickshire.

He added: “I’m looking to work on all areas of my game, I feel like I can have quite a big impact already in terms of T20 and 50 overs.

“I really like to work on my red ball cricket and hopefully try to make my first-class debut this year and then keep developing that throughout the winter and hopefully start to really progress and in all forms.

“From a club’s perspective I think the goal is to win a trophy, we are a big club and we have to perform in tournaments and we have to win trophies. I really want to win a trophy in the next couple of years, the sooner the better really.

“That’s what will be expected of us and we really want to put on a good show in tournaments this year and try to win something.”

Clevedon Cricket Club captain Jake Lintott in action against Bedminster on the opening day of the 2020 season. - Credit: Jason Crane

Lintott admitted he will still continue being club captain of Clevedon Cricket Club whilst agreeing to stay on as head of cricket at Queen's College, Taunton, while playing for Warwickshire.

“I should still be able to play probably 50 per cent of the league games (for Clevedon) and Harry Ellison is going to deputise for me when I’m not there,” he added.

“I want to keep that role going. I’m really enjoying captaining such a great club and I wouldn’t want to change that.

“It’s going to be a busy period for me juggling both jobs but I think it’s really important especially in times like this to have a career outside of cricket as well.

“I’m unwilling to give that up for now, but I think I’m going to review that at the end of the season and go from there really.”

Clevedon coach Piers McBride and Jake Lintott - Credit: Clevedon CC

And Lintott is grateful for the support he has had from Clevedon ever since first playing in 2014, where during his time with the North Somerset-based club he has played in one T20 match for Hampshire in 2017 and a further three for Gloucestershire a year later.

“I owe a lot to Clevedon, they have supported me no end over the last six, seven years," he said.

“Clevedon are a fantastic family-oriented club but they are a club who support all their players and for any young player coming through it’s a great place to be at. You know they are going to back you and help you develop your game, they have helped me significantly over the last seven years.

“I want to say a massive thanks to Piers McBride, who has been my coach the last seven years, but he also coached me as a junior when I was going through the Somerset age groups. He’s been massive for me, he’s helped me with all areas of my game (from) mental, tactical, physical and helped me just grow as a cricketer.

“He’s been really huge to me and I’ve got a lot to thank him for. When I signed this contract he was the first person I rang because we have come a long way together and he deserves a lot of credit for where I am because he supported me no end.”