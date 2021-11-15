Lintott hailed "best amateur cricketer" after Clevedon Cricket Club departure

Jake Lintott has been hailed as the “best amateur cricketer in the south west” following his departure from Clevedon Cricket Club.

The 28-year-old announced his exit last Wednesday in an open letter to club members praising and hailing his eight-year spell with the Dial Hill side.

Jake Lintott and Clevedon Cricket Club.

“I guess all good things eventually come to an end,” he told the club’s website.



“To represent this club for eight seasons has been amazing and I will certainly miss playing at Dial Hill.



“I am proud of what we have achieved together. It’s been special.”

Birmingham Bears' Jake Lintott

He played in 164 games for the North Somerset based side, between 2013 and 2021, and was handy at bowling as he was batting.

Lintott picked up 287 wickets, including four from four balls, during Clevedon’s 63-run victory against Downend in 2017.

He picked up eight five wicket hauls and his best return figures of seven-20.

He hit 4,327 runs, including 32 50s and two 100s, with his highest score being 124 against Lechlade in 2017, after arriving from Queens College in Taunton, following a few seasons at Taunton St Andrews.

Clevedon CC's Max Horton and Jake Lintott

“(I’m) really pleased for him, obviously it’s a little tough to take, but not over surprising,” said director of cricket John Bachelor.

“He’s been a terrific player for the club, it’s no surprise to us that he has succeeded in getting a career in cricket, he’s in my eyes been one of, if not, the best amateur cricketer in the southwest, we’ve been lucky to have him.

“The impact he’s had in the last 18 months to the juniors who’ve followed him has been great, his impact on league cricket for us is obvious to see. We all very proud of him.”

Southern Brave's Jake Lintott and Alex Davies lift the Hundred trophy

His talents on the cricket pitch has been there for all to see.

After starring for Birmingham Bears in last season’s T20 Blast, he was then called up by Southern Brave as a wild card for the The Hundred.

It was here which prompted Carlos Brathwaite to dub him "cricket's Jamie Vardy" and one of five to watch in the tournament in an article he wrote for the BBC.

And he was right. His good from throughout the competition helped the Brave storm to the title with victory over Birmingham Phoenix in the final at Lords.

The slow left-arm unorthodox bowler then led Clevedon, after a spell in the Caribbean Premier League with Barbados Royals, to their second WEPL Premier One title in three years this summer.

But off the pitch it his was selfless and caring which saw him become a popular figure with Clevedon. For example at the end of the this summer Lintott did a 15 minute video from the Caribbean for the junior section at their presentation evening.

Despite his departure his legacy is assured and will go down as one of the greatest ever to wear the shirt.

Clevedon CC's Piers McBride and Jake Lintott

“My fathers book 'Fools On The Hill' was published in 1974 and documented the first 100 years of Clevedon Cricket Club,” began Piers McBride.

“In the book a select team of the greatest 11 players ever to represent Clevedon Cricket Club was chosen.

“The 150th year version of the book, due in 2024, will include an update of that team. Jake Lintott is not only in that 150-year all time greats side - he is captain. This gives the true measure of Jake’s colossal contribution to Clevedon Cricket Club.”

Benedict Lintott, Marc Jenkins, John Bachelor, Jake Lintott and Mike Hanley at the Little Harp, prior to Clevedon CC dinner at Clevedon Hall.

Bachelor added: “The simple answer is we can’t replace him, but he has brought a culture to the club that will stand the young players and the other players in good stead.

“The door will always be open for his return in the future.”