Clapton-in-Gordano rider Letts looking to rule with Nero

Bex Letts and new horse Nero Archant

A horse rider from Clapton-in-Gordano has set her sights high, hoping her new horses follows in his brother’s footsteps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bex Letts on Nero Bex Letts on Nero

Bex Letts has a new horse Briarwood Negroponte (Nero) that is the half-brother of Valegro, the two-time Olympic, World and European champion.

Valegro and rider Charlotte Dujardin are credited with propelling British Dressage into the limelight, resulting in the equine sport becoming popular to watch and enjoy by both horsey and non-horsey people alike.

And 21-year-old Letts, who runs Sperrings Equestrian Centre at her family’s farm in Clapton, says she has high hopes for her latest acquisition.

“This is like all my birthdays coming at once, a real dream come true,” said Letts.

“I have been competing in dressage for seven years and am completely dedicated to reaching great heights, but dressage is about a partnership – rider and horse – so it has always been my aim to find the right horse to work with.

“When I heard that Nero, the half-brother of Valegro, was available for sale I hurried my mum down to see him at his home at Shane Walsh Equestrian in Southampton, in the early hours of the morning to make sure I was one of the first to see him.

“I couldn’t miss the opportunity and knew as soon as I saw him he was the horse for me. A ride in the school confirmed that.”

Nero is a KWPN, 17.2hh six-year-old gelding, that Letts bought in partnership with her mum Sally and was welcomed to their North Somerset stables at the beginning of March, where their horse vet Scott Milne gave him the thumbs up.

Before the government restrictions were put in place, Andrew Lovell – a British Horse Society stage five performance coach who holds clinics at the Sperrings Equestrian arena – took a look at the newcomer and told Letts: “With hard work and dedication to strengthen Nero as he continues to grow, you have such potential to smash your goals.”

Letts added: “As soon as the current government restrictions are lifted we will affiliate him and Nero and I will start working our way through the levels.

“My aim is to reach Grand Prix, the highest level of dressage where horse and rider are judged on correct execution of movements, the willingness of the horse and the effectiveness of the rider’s aids.

“He is without a doubt a super horse with a lovely temperament and I can’t wait for us to begin our journey together.”