News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Hotshot Lock nets hat-trick of awards for Nailsea Juniors

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM May 28, 2022
Leo Lock won a hat-trick of awards at Nailsea Juniors

Leo Lock won a hat-trick of awards at Nailsea Juniors - Credit: Tim Lock

Nailsea Junior FC's Leo Lock has been recognised for his exceptional work and commitment with a hat-trick of awards.

Lock received the players' player of the year prize, as well as clubman of the year and a special recognition award for his outstanding achievement of scoring well over 50 goals during the campaign.

Leo Lock's three trophies for the 2021-22 season

Leo Lock's three trophies for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Tim Lock

He supported three teams in the process, playing for two under-15 teams and an under-16 team, as well as playing matches and attending training sessions for his school during the week.

Dad Tim said: "He often played 3-4 games a week and often giving up his whole weekends in the process for most of the year to help keep the team's numbers up and continue playing.

"His coaches have said it is a fantastic achievement to get well over a half-century of goals in one season and the huge commitment shown to help any team where he can is an outstanding attitude and contribution towards the game.

A close-up view of Leo Lock's special award for scoring over 50 goals last season

A close-up view of Leo Lock's special award for scoring over 50 goals last season - Credit: Tim Lock

"They felt it needed to be recognised and rewarded, especially when he has done nothing but constantly thrown himself into football whenever he could, even carrying injuries sometimes for the past year.

"They really appreciate all the hard work and say he is a great ambassador for the teams and leads a great example."

Nailsea News

Don't Miss

Two-storey detached house in white with wood panelled gabled end. Double detached garage on the right and long driveway.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Superb, high-spec house in a Nailsea hotspot

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
More than 2,000 incidents of fly-tipping were reported to the council last year.

North Somerset Magistrates Court

North Somerset flytipper pays £1,600 after dumping bathtub

Carrington Walker

person
Penny Field, Clevedon.

North Somerset Council

LETTER: 'Has our council become a dictatorship?'

Times Readers’ Letters

person
PC Bridget Griffiths and PCSO Kate Turner got Yasmin Lovekin and dad, Colin, got to the wedding on time

Police rescue broken down bride - and get her to the wedding on time

Paul Jones

person