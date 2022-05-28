Hotshot Lock nets hat-trick of awards for Nailsea Juniors

Nailsea Junior FC's Leo Lock has been recognised for his exceptional work and commitment with a hat-trick of awards.

Lock received the players' player of the year prize, as well as clubman of the year and a special recognition award for his outstanding achievement of scoring well over 50 goals during the campaign.

Leo Lock's three trophies for the 2021-22 season - Credit: Tim Lock

He supported three teams in the process, playing for two under-15 teams and an under-16 team, as well as playing matches and attending training sessions for his school during the week.

Dad Tim said: "He often played 3-4 games a week and often giving up his whole weekends in the process for most of the year to help keep the team's numbers up and continue playing.

"His coaches have said it is a fantastic achievement to get well over a half-century of goals in one season and the huge commitment shown to help any team where he can is an outstanding attitude and contribution towards the game.

A close-up view of Leo Lock's special award for scoring over 50 goals last season - Credit: Tim Lock

"They felt it needed to be recognised and rewarded, especially when he has done nothing but constantly thrown himself into football whenever he could, even carrying injuries sometimes for the past year.

"They really appreciate all the hard work and say he is a great ambassador for the teams and leads a great example."