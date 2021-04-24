Overton stars as Somerset storm to success at Leicestershire

Published: 5:35 PM April 24, 2021

England all-rounder Craig Overton took five for 25 as Somerset bounced back from last week's defeat to Gloucestershire to bank 22 points from a three-day, nine-wicket victory over Leicestershire in LV= Insurance County Championship Group Two.

Overton, 10 of whose 18 overs were maidens, produced his best Championship bowling figures since 2015 as Leicestershire - without captain and mainstay Colin Ackermann because of his concussion injury - were bowled out for 199. England left-arm spinner Jack Leach backed him up with three for 43.

It left Somerset needing just 115 to win, which they reached in 26.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket as their prodigiously talented opener Tom Lammonby, the 20-year-old who hit three Bob Willis Trophy centuries in a stunning debut season last year, ended a run of poor scores so far this season with a fine unbeaten 70 that included 13 fours.

A fifth-wicket stand of 76 between Lewis Hill and Harry Swindells raised the home side's hopes of making a game of it after trailing by 85 on first innings.

But as Leach denied Hill a half-century and Overton did likewise to Swindells, Leicestershire lost their last five wickets for 37 runs.

You may also want to watch:

Three down for 48 overnight, Leicestershire lost their fourth wicket to the first ball of the day as Rishi Patel, Ackermann's concussion substitute, was caught at first slip driving loosely at Overton for 27.

By lunch the home side had turned an overnight deficit of 37 into a lead of 74 but they had lost Hill three runs short of a fifth consecutive half-century as a flighted delivery from Leach turned just enough to take the edge and give Lewis Gregory a catch at slip.

Swindells, who cut Marchant De Lange for six over the slip cordon as well as picking up five boundaries, was undone five overs after lunch by a short delivery by Overton, which he could only fend into the gloves of wicketkeeper Steven Davies to be out for 49.

Overton claimed his fifth wicket with a full, straight ball into Callum Parkinson's pads as Leicestershire teetered at 168 for seven.

Ben Mike played nicely for his 37 and his fifth boundary at least took Leicestershire's lead into three figures.

But Leach then took two wickets in two balls, Chris Wright groping at one that took the edge before Dieter Klein wastefully lobbed his first delivery straight to mid-on. Mike ultimately perished throwing the bat, caught at deep backward point off De Lange for 37.

A peach of a ball from Wright bowled Tom Banton and Tom Abell was dropped at second slip off Mike on six, but otherwise it was plain-sailing for Somerset.

They reached tea at 51 for one from 15 overs and completed victory just before 10 to five, an increasingly fluent Lammonby on-driving Harry Dearden for his 13th boundary to finish the job.