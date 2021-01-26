Leach extends stay at Somerset

Published: 1:18 PM January 26, 2021

Jack Leach of Somerset celebrates taking the wicket of Daniel Lawrence during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019 - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

England spinner Jack Leach has pledged his future to Somerset County Cricket Club.

The 29-year-old’s current contract was due to expire at the end of 2022, but he has signed a two-year extension which will see him play for the club he supported as a boy until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Leach, who helped England to a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, successfully progressed through the Somerset Age Group Pathway before making his debut for the county against South Africa in 2012.

Since that day, the left-arm spinner has gone on to take over 240 wickets for the club, and his consistently outstanding performances for Somerset have seen him receive recognition at International level.

Following the series in Sri Lanka, Leach now has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches at an average of just 30.50.

After committing his future to his home county, Leach, who also has a longstanding relationship with Taunton Deane CC, said: “I am very excited to have signed an extension with Somerset. It is a proud day for me and my family.

“I would like to thank Andy Hurry, Jason Kerr, all the coaches, the staff and my teammates for their support. I would also like to thank the Members and fans. I would like to send my best to them at this difficult time and say how much we miss you. We can't wait to have you back!

“I am very excited about what we can achieve as a group. There is a good feeling around the boys, and I can't wait for the season to start!”

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: “To put it in simple terms, Jack Leach is an outstanding cricketer. Not only is he a bowler of the very highest calibre, he is also exactly the kind of character you want in your team environment.

“His drive and determination to succeed are second to none and his will to win is unquestionable. We all saw that in his performance with the bat at Headingley in the last Ashes series.

“What people don’t see is the amount of hard work that he puts in behind the scenes. His training ethic is exemplary, and he is always willing to go that extra mile to help the younger players within the squad.

“Jack has had to overcome a number of hurdles during the last few years and on every occasion he has come back stronger and better. He sets a great example, and I am delighted that we will continue to see him representing the club that means so much to him.”

Somerset chief executive Gordon Hollins said: “In the current environment it is challenging for the club to balance essential financial prudence with maintaining the great progress the club has made on the field in recent years.

“The success enjoyed by several players who have developed through the South West cricket pathway in recent years is a real inspiration to many young cricketers in the region. There is no finer example of this than Jack Leach and I am delighted we have been successful in securing his services for another four years.”