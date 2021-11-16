Malone scores five times to help Woodspring Women thrash Porlock

Woodspring Women's victory against Porlock was the first they had scored 10 or more goals in a game. - Credit: Maddy Allen

Lauren Malone scored five times as Woodspring women made it five wins in a row with a huge 12-1 victory over Porlock on Sunday.

Malone opened the scoring before an own goal and Lucie Skinner scoring direct from a corner made it 3-0 within the first 20 minutes.

It wasn't long until Chloe Smith broke her duck this season to make it four-nil, highlighting the ruthless mood the team were in.

As the half-time whistle blew it was already 8-0 to the home side with the highlight being a flowing one touch passing move from defence to attack, finished beautifully by Leah Bettison.

However, Woodspring and Malone were in no mood as she scored her fifth and the team's 11th on 80 minutes, before Alex Sims completed the scoring late on to make it 12-1.

It is still not too late to join and make new friends, anyone interested in taking part should contact the club via email: Woodspringwomen.fc@gmail.com