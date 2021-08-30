News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Lance Tucker Memorial Match proves popular with anglers

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM August 30, 2021   
The late Lance Tucker

The late Lance Tucker - Credit: Ivan Currie

Clevedon & District Freshwater Angling Club were pleased to host the Lance Tucker Memorial Match on the River Kenn from the Outfall to Kenn Road.

Lance was a well known and popular angling character across the West Country who tragically passed away at work just before last Christmas.

A total of 55 anglers who knew Lance took part in the competition, some had not fished for a few years but dusted off their fishing tackle in order to support the event.

The river and banks were in great condition following a couple of months of weed raking, tree pruning and mowing.

With so many anglers on the bank it was always going to be a difficult match and the bright conditions presented an additional challenge. Despite this most anglers caught fish and thoroughly enjoyed the day.

Clevedon club chairman Steve Bonwick drew peg one nearest the Outfall which was a fancied area, but also had the added pressure of England international Des Shipp fishing next to him on peg two.

Steve was soon into quality bream averaging 6lb and raced ahead with confidence netting 11 of them for 66lb 12oz and a match win.

Steve Bonwick won the Lance Tucker Memorial Match

Steve Bonwick won the Lance Tucker Memorial Match - Credit: Ivan Currie

Second place went to Dominic Sullivan on peg three with 43lb and Shipp took third weighing 42lb 8oz.

Simon Carvello was fourth with 11lb 5oz, as Mark Bartlett took fifth with 5lb 13oz and in sixth place was Gary Cross with 5lb 6oz.

Fishing Tackle shops across the West provided prizes and companies which Lance and his family had a link to donated quality gifts in association with a Go Fund Me page.

In total over £4000 was raised which will be donated to the Aortic Dissection Trust.

The Tucker family, friends and Clevedon Freshwater Angling Club would like to thank the Bridge Inn at Yatton, the Blue Flame Public House and all those who made the event a huge success.

