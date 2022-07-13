Tom and Ester Knot claim victory in Clevedon Sailing Club regatta

17 boats took part in the 75th annual Clevedon Sailing Club regatta. - Credit: Christine Slater

Glorious sunshine and a great sailing breeze set the scene for the 75th annual Clevedon Sailing Club regatta last Saturday.

Race officer Ian Hotchkiss set a course in the bay comprising a beat towards Wains Hill, a close reach to seaward and a long run back to the pier.

The first race got away cleanly with 17 boats taking part.

James and Anthony Willcocks (Fireball) quickly established a clear lead for the whole of the race with Robin Goff and Martin Gibson (Aero 7's) taking second and third positions.

Josh Warren Cox and Evie Newell (Hartley 12.2) were quickest in the slow fleet followed by Sean Warren Cox (Mirror) and Evie and Andy Summerell (Hartley 12.2)

After a chaotic start to race two, caused by the collision of Goff and Benedict Wybrow (Tasar), the Willcocks twins took the lead followed by Andy and Andrea Willcocks (Fireball). Gibson again took third place.

Tom and Ester Knot were the quickest slow boat (Hartley 12.2) with Warren Cox/Newell second and the Summerells third.

The third race saw Fireballs untouchable at the front of the fleet. Anthony Rees demonstrated that there still life in the Laser class taking third place ahead of the Aero 7's.

The Knots took first again followed by Sean Warren Cox and the Summerells.

Overall Results (Slow Handicap):

First: Tom and Ester Knot (Hartley 12.2)

Second: Josh Warren Cox and Evie Newell (Hartley 12.2)

Third: Evie and Andy Summerell (Hartley 12.2)

Overall Results (Fast Handicap):

First: Anthony and James Willcocks (Fireball)

Second: Andy and Andrea Willcocks (Fireball)

Third: Robin Goff (Aero 7)