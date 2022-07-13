News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Tom and Ester Knot claim victory in Clevedon Sailing Club regatta

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM July 13, 2022
17 boats took part in the 75th annual Clevedon Sailing Club regatta.

17 boats took part in the 75th annual Clevedon Sailing Club regatta. - Credit: Christine Slater

Glorious sunshine and a great sailing breeze set the scene for the 75th annual Clevedon Sailing Club regatta last Saturday.

Race officer Ian Hotchkiss set a course in the bay comprising a beat towards Wains Hill, a close reach to seaward and a long run back to the pier. 

The first race got away cleanly with 17 boats taking part.

James and Anthony Willcocks (Fireball) quickly established a clear lead for the whole of the race with Robin Goff and Martin Gibson (Aero 7's) taking second and third positions. 

Josh Warren Cox and Evie Newell (Hartley 12.2) were quickest in the slow fleet followed by Sean Warren Cox (Mirror) and Evie and Andy Summerell (Hartley 12.2)

After a chaotic start to race two, caused by the collision of Goff and Benedict Wybrow (Tasar), the Willcocks twins took the lead followed by Andy and Andrea Willcocks (Fireball). Gibson again took third place. 

Tom and Ester Knot were the quickest slow boat (Hartley 12.2) with Warren Cox/Newell second and the Summerells third.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bristol Airport launches campaign to stop disruptive passengers
  2. 2 Student at Clevedon School wins prestigious university writing competition
  3. 3 Homes plan for petrol station site in Backwell
  1. 4 Ideal for entertaining and modern living
  2. 5 Who does your MP want as the next Prime Minister?
  3. 6 'Deliberate' barn fire damages 100 TONNES of hay
  4. 7 North Somerset village earmarked for new 20mph zone
  5. 8 North Somerset pub nominated for national awards
  6. 9 Defibrillators to be installed after Portishead pulls together
  7. 10 Clevedon gymnasts pick up outstanding results at Baskervilles Rising Stars

The third race saw Fireballs untouchable at the front of the fleet. Anthony Rees demonstrated that there still life in the Laser class taking third place ahead of the Aero 7's. 

The Knots took first again followed by Sean Warren Cox and the Summerells.

Overall Results (Slow Handicap):

First: Tom and Ester Knot (Hartley 12.2)

Second: Josh Warren Cox and Evie Newell (Hartley 12.2)

Third: Evie and Andy Summerell (Hartley 12.2)

Overall Results (Fast Handicap):

First: Anthony and James Willcocks (Fireball)

Second: Andy and Andrea Willcocks (Fireball)

Third: Robin Goff (Aero 7)

Sailing
North Somerset News
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

The fire broke out at a house in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton

Eight fire crews sent to house fire in Long Ashton

Paul Jones

person
xxx_supermoon_stalbans_jun22

Skygazing

How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Choral.

Al-fresco summer concert in Clevedon this weekend

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Maggie Malton with her new book.

Magical world of Dunster explored in 'beautiful' fairy tale written by...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon