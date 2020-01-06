Athletics: Juniors enjoy Clevedon event

William Maine, Henry Evans, Samuel Holloway and Amy Nicholls filled the top spots at Clevedon AC's Boxing Day junior race Archant

Clevedon AC's Boxing Day road races proved popular with around 80 youngsters competing in the 3k junior event.

Samuel Holloway (North Somerset) was first in 10.11, ahead of Henry Evans (Newport Harriers) in 10.26.

William Maine (NSAC) was third in 10.30, while Bristol & West's Amy Nicholls was first female and fourth overall in a great time of 11.20.

Clevedon's Francesca Rawlings was first F40 athlete and second woman overall at the Gloucester 10-mile race in a personal best of 1:01.55, as Jeanne Fairs clocked 1:22.52.

All abilities are welcome at training sessions on Tuesday and Thursdays, leaving Strode Leisure Center at 7pm.

*Portishead Running Club members began 2020 at the Weston Whippets Hangover 10k, with Jason Scott (38.03) and Steve Reynolds (38.50) finishing third and fourth.

The club also launched a new 10-week Coach to 5k programme and details are at portisheadrunningclub.org.uk.