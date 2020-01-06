Advanced search

Athletics: Juniors enjoy Clevedon event

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 January 2020

William Maine, Henry Evans, Samuel Holloway and Amy Nicholls filled the top spots at Clevedon AC's Boxing Day junior race

William Maine, Henry Evans, Samuel Holloway and Amy Nicholls filled the top spots at Clevedon AC's Boxing Day junior race

Archant

Clevedon AC's Boxing Day road races proved popular with around 80 youngsters competing in the 3k junior event.

Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings set a personal best at the Gloucester 10Clevedon AC's Francesca Rawlings set a personal best at the Gloucester 10

Samuel Holloway (North Somerset) was first in 10.11, ahead of Henry Evans (Newport Harriers) in 10.26.

William Maine (NSAC) was third in 10.30, while Bristol & West's Amy Nicholls was first female and fourth overall in a great time of 11.20.

Clevedon's Francesca Rawlings was first F40 athlete and second woman overall at the Gloucester 10-mile race in a personal best of 1:01.55, as Jeanne Fairs clocked 1:22.52.

All abilities are welcome at training sessions on Tuesday and Thursdays, leaving Strode Leisure Center at 7pm.

Portishead Running Club's Jason Scott was third at the Weston Whippets Hangover 10kPortishead Running Club's Jason Scott was third at the Weston Whippets Hangover 10k

*Portishead Running Club members began 2020 at the Weston Whippets Hangover 10k, with Jason Scott (38.03) and Steve Reynolds (38.50) finishing third and fourth.

The club also launched a new 10-week Coach to 5k programme and details are at portisheadrunningclub.org.uk.

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled

Designs of Chestnut Park Primary School have been published by Willmott Dixon. Picture: SHANE DEAN

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled

Designs of Chestnut Park Primary School have been published by Willmott Dixon. Picture: SHANE DEAN

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Athletics: Juniors enjoy Clevedon event

William Maine, Henry Evans, Samuel Holloway and Amy Nicholls filled the top spots at Clevedon AC's Boxing Day junior race

Funding for schools is ‘completely insufficient’

The number of children with educational health and care plans (ECHP) in North Somerset has risen by 81 per cent in the past five years.

Tennis: Busy end to 2019 for Clevedon LTC

Olivia Wellings with the Nathan Edwards Cup at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club

Cricket: Cleeve announce net dates ahead of 2020 season

Action from Cleeve's nets during the summer

Portishead Town 0 Corsham Town 2

Portishead Town's Alex O'Keefe (pic Linda Meaton/Portishead Camera Club)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists