Published: 11:14 AM December 7, 2020

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club will start their Junior Winter coaching programme on January 4.

Children aged 11 to 16 are invited to come along and have a go, with the 12-week course having been carefully structured to ensure they enjoy the fun and games while expelling lots of energy.

Youngsters will be introduced to the fundamentals of the game and be supervised at all times by an accredited team of coaching staff.

Older children will learn the technical and tactical skills required to become an accomplished player, improving their physical and mental strength.

Details of our spring and summer camps will be provided later in the year.

The annual Norman Thompson Cup will run on December 17 and is a great opportunity for all junior members at the club to put the skills practiced throughout the year to the test.

Tennis coaching for children and adults has now resumed with individual and group coaching offered and led by LTA Level 3 Accredited head coach Michael Rakosi and his team.

Clevedon LTC is a friendly members club formed in 1880, situated in the central part of Clevedon on Princes Road, that wants to encourage as many people as possible to play tennis, and make full use of the newly refurbished facilities.

For more details visit their website coaching page: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/ClevedonLawnTennisClub/Coaching/JuniorCoaching or contact head coach Michael Rakosi by emailing rakosi@btinternet.com or calling 0774 815 7229.