Junior tennis sessions planned; equipment for practice

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM February 15, 2021   
Cleeve Lawn Tennis Club will run sessions for juniors

Cleeve Lawn Tennis Club is planning to run sessions for junior players as soon as restrictions are eased - Credit: John Tate

Cleeve Tennis Club are planning to hold sessions for junior players as soon as possible.

Coach John Tate is looking at restarting training in anticipation of the easing of the national lockdown when schools return on March 8.

Spaces are available for youngsters aged four and above, with sessions lasting for an hour and costing just £4, taking place between 4-7pm on Wednesday and 9am-midday on Saturday.

As soon as government restrictions are eased, the sessions will begin, so any parents interested in booking a place for their child should do so without delay by calling John on 01275 464373.

"We have to run in a Covid-safe environment and with numbers limited within guidelines from the Lawn Tennis Association," said Tate.

"After the last lockdowns, children reacted very enthusiastically to being back with their friends again on court.

"Tennis is considered one of the safer situations being outdoors and able to social distance."

Meanwhile, North Somerset Tennis Academy is offering rackets and tennis balls for youngsters to practice during the lockdown.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "If we can help the local community stay active over this difficult time, that would be great, especially for the children who have seen all their sports clubs cancelled.

"The LTA has lots of skills and exercises for adults and youngsters to do at home or in the garden, found on the NSTA website clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis."

To arrange collection of rackets and balls email stuart@n-somersettennis.com.

