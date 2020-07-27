Advanced search

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club to run junior camps

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 July 2020

Action at Clevedon Tennis Club

Action at Clevedon Tennis Club

Archant

Children can join in the fun and games at Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club this summer.

The club’s head coach Michael Rakosi and his young team are ready to welcome children to the club for their tennis camps in August and you don’t have to be a member to come along and enjoy the facilities.

Parents can watch their children from the terrace, as they expel lots of energy, have fun and meet new friends.

They will learn new skills by participating in tennis drills, tactics and match play and the age range is from five to 12 years of age.

Clevedon LTC’s Nicholas Walsh said: “The main aim of the camps is to introduce children as early as possible to the exciting game of tennis.

“Apart from the obvious health benefits, they have a chance to interact with other children in a Covid-compliant environment.”

The bar will be open to parents serving a range of refreshing beverages and the dates for the camps are Monday August 3, Wednesday August 5 and Friday August 7 (week one) and Monday August 10, Tuesday August 11 and Wednesday August 12 (week two).

Family and junior memberships are still available upon request, with more information and application forms available by contacting head coach Michael Rakosi on 07748 157229 or email rakosi@btinternet.com.

Collision between truck and car in village

The collision occured between Tyntesfield and Portbury Lane. Picture: Google

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Phased reopening of leisure centres

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre reopened on Saturday.

Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Rasha Tyson

