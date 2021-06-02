Ex-Stags boss Jones hired by Bridgwater as new first-team coach

Published: 9:00 AM June 2, 2021

Stuart Jones in his tenure in charge of Ashton & Backwell during The Stags FA Vase match at Cheddar last December. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bridgwater United have have strengthened their coaching set-up after the arrival of Stuart Jones as their new first-team coach.

Jones was recently in charge of Ashton & Backwell United and had been with the Stags for three years.

His former club has just celebrated securing promotion to the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, where he was part of the Owls squad in the Premier League, Brighton, Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

“It’s great to have Stuart join the club, we felt a new voice with innovative ideas to expand our coaching team would help us reach a new level,” Robins manager Dave Pearse told the club’s website.

You may also want to watch:

“Stuart provides a wealth of experience and is a great character full of enthusiasm and drive. He will be a great addition to the club.”

Jones added: “I’m delighted to be joining this football club. The club have aims and ambitions that support my own and it is set to be a very exciting journey.

“The club has a lot of good people at its core that will help provide the solid foundation for us to grow from.

“The playing squad are a hungry group who want more than just to compete at this level which is very exciting to be a part of.”

Bridgwater chief executive officer Adam Murry continued: “I’d like to welcome Stuart to the club alongside our current management team of Dave (Pearse) and Karl (Baggaley).

“His playing experience coupled with his knowledge of the league makes him a great addition to our first team.

“We have set out to be able to provide an increased level of resource to our squads and this has continued with our management personnel.

“Stuart has been with us for the last few weeks, and bringing him in ahead of next season, allows everyone to be further prepared ahead of next season to help push us towards our goals.”