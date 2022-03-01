Inside Mendip Activity Centre, the success of Jenny Jones and development of Thurski

All smiles for members from Mendip Activity Centre's Thurski as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Did you know that an activity centre in the heart of Mendip Hills boats a former Winter Olympian bronze medallist?

Jenny Jones became the first Briton to win a medal in a snow event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, 17 years after first learning to ski on a dry slope at Mendip Activity Centre.

Eight years later her success is still providing inspiration for people who attend the largest outdoor activity and outdoor education centre in the south west.

Snowboarder Jenny Jones - fresh from bronze medal success at the Sochi Winter Olympics - enjoyed a hero's welcome when she returned to her former training base at Mendip Snowsport Centre in Churchill in 2014. - Credit: Mark Atherton

“The whole ethos of coming to a dry slope like Jenny Jones or David Ryding and become the best in the world is amazing, particularly for the youngsters,” said Thurski member John Hancock.

“The youngsters can see they can come on to plastic. If you go overseas and talk to a lot of people out in the mountains, if you go to Switzerland or Austria and talk to people, obviously, they don’t need dry slopes or plastic because they have got the real thing.

“They don’t understand what we do with plastic back in the UK. But just looking at somebody like Jenny Jones or Dave Ryding just shows that if you come on to one of these slopes, you persevere and keep with it you could become the best in the world.”

Thurski member John Hancock skiing at Mendip Activity Centre. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Fellow member Evie Hicks added: “If Jenny can start here then it makes me feel like I can do that. If I put in enough effort and try hard enough then I can pursue that as well. I think that’s really inspirational.

“Especially coming here where she started that’s really, really cool to me. If I put in enough effort, give the hours and try as hard as I can then I could end up like that.”

Thurski started around 15 years ago and train every Thursday, between 6pm and 9pm. The sessions are divided into two one and half hour sessions for children and adults.

It isn't just a club full of success but it is one that is vital to a person's development as a skier.

Thurski member Ellie Hicks skiing at Mendip Activity Centre. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“Everyone who works and skis here are just so amazing, lovely and really, really good at helping you to improve,” Hicks, 14, added.

“I feel improvement is the main thing everyone comes here for and you totally get that. That’s the main sort of thing everyone comes always with, along with making new friends and meeting new people.”

Hancock added: "My son and I learned here before we ever went out on snow and that’s a really valuable thing to do is to be able to learn here, get the basics, make you feel safe then go out onto the mountain and feel safe.

“Therefore, it’s a really valuable resource for ski sports and it really brings on the children, kids love it. It’s a really good thing to do.”