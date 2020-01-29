EPiC Martial Arts club earn impressive haul of medals at season-opening event in Italy

Members of EPiC Marital Arts face the camera at the Golden Glove event in Venice Archant

North Somerset's EPiC Martial Arts club, which runs classes in Nailsea and Portishead, had plenty to celebrate at the Golden Glove event in Venice.

A squad of nine travelled to Italy, with Teia Doyle starting things off with gold in the younger cadet's -37kg light continuous category.

Doyle went on to add golds in the -28kg, -32kg and -37kg points fighting groups, as well as taking silver in the older cadet -32kg competition to earn the fighter of the weekend accolade.

Ryan Chapman took bronze in the younger cadet -37kg light continuous and older cadet points fighting, as elder brother Connor won gold in the -47kg light continuous, after a fantastic sweep in the final, and bronze in the points fighting.

Harvey Pollard took silver in the younger cadet -28kg points fighting competition and bronze at -32kg, before adding silver in the under-nine -29kg light continuous and a memorable gold in the -27kg points fighting ahead of his 10th birthday.

Rhiannon Bater claimed a trio of bronze medals in the older cadet age group, after twice facing a current world champion.

Bater was beaten by just one point in her -65kg points fighting semi-final and also finished third in the light continious event after losing to the eventual winner.

Her other bronze came in the +65 points fighting competition.

Finlay Cozens took the the mat just a couple of hours after landing in Italy but went on to silver silver in the oldet cadet -57kg light continuous.

He went on to add bronze in the -63kg light continuous event, while Ellie Doyle added another bronze in her old cadet -46kg light continuous, falling short by just two points in her semi-final.

Sean MacDonald beat some quality opponents in the early rounds of the younger and older cadet -37kg points fighting events, but lost to an awkward Italian in his semi-finals to finish with two bronze medals.

EPiC coach Matt Roberts was selected for the 24-man Kombat Zone tournament and lost to the European champion in the senior male -94kg points fighting and to the world champion in the +94kg to finish with two bronze medals.

Roberts had taken silver in the -89kg light continuous event on day one as the EPiC squad came home with an impressive haul ahead of the advanced fighting squad's trip to the Watford Open.