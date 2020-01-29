EPiC Martial Arts club earn impressive haul of medals at season-opening event in Italy
PUBLISHED: 15:30 29 January 2020
Archant
North Somerset's EPiC Martial Arts club, which runs classes in Nailsea and Portishead, had plenty to celebrate at the Golden Glove event in Venice.
A squad of nine travelled to Italy, with Teia Doyle starting things off with gold in the younger cadet's -37kg light continuous category.
Doyle went on to add golds in the -28kg, -32kg and -37kg points fighting groups, as well as taking silver in the older cadet -32kg competition to earn the fighter of the weekend accolade.
Ryan Chapman took bronze in the younger cadet -37kg light continuous and older cadet points fighting, as elder brother Connor won gold in the -47kg light continuous, after a fantastic sweep in the final, and bronze in the points fighting.
Harvey Pollard took silver in the younger cadet -28kg points fighting competition and bronze at -32kg, before adding silver in the under-nine -29kg light continuous and a memorable gold in the -27kg points fighting ahead of his 10th birthday.
Rhiannon Bater claimed a trio of bronze medals in the older cadet age group, after twice facing a current world champion.
Bater was beaten by just one point in her -65kg points fighting semi-final and also finished third in the light continious event after losing to the eventual winner.
Her other bronze came in the +65 points fighting competition.
Finlay Cozens took the the mat just a couple of hours after landing in Italy but went on to silver silver in the oldet cadet -57kg light continuous.
He went on to add bronze in the -63kg light continuous event, while Ellie Doyle added another bronze in her old cadet -46kg light continuous, falling short by just two points in her semi-final.
Sean MacDonald beat some quality opponents in the early rounds of the younger and older cadet -37kg points fighting events, but lost to an awkward Italian in his semi-finals to finish with two bronze medals.
EPiC coach Matt Roberts was selected for the 24-man Kombat Zone tournament and lost to the European champion in the senior male -94kg points fighting and to the world champion in the +94kg to finish with two bronze medals.
Roberts had taken silver in the -89kg light continuous event on day one as the EPiC squad came home with an impressive haul ahead of the advanced fighting squad's trip to the Watford Open.