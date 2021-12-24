Director of Football Hughes praises Portishead Town's win over Devizes Town

Director of Football James Hughes praised Portishead Town’s 4-0 win over Devizes Town on Saturday, saying his lads put in a “great shift” to pick up their first victory in five games.

Calum Townsend scored the first from Josh Honey’s pass before the forward grabbed his, and Portishead’s, second with a superb free-kick to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Honey got himself in on the act after good work by Rob Latham on the wing for first goal since netting in Portishead’s 3-3 draw at at Cheddar Town in November.

Sam Munton rounded off the scoring when he fired home from close range to give Portishead the biggest win of their season so far.

“Saturday was a must win for us and on the back of some average performances we needed to turn up,” Hughes said.

“(The) first 20 minutes Devizes had the upper hand and until the boys turned up and cleared their minds of any queries around Covid related issues they switched on and played the type of football they can.

“Attacking with pace and attacking the areas where we know we will put the ball.

The lads put a great shift in on a cold wet damp pitch.”

Portishead Town's win over Devizes Town was their first win in five games. - Credit: Oliver Riddoch

Hughes spoke of his delight of his players stepping up to the plate to support Rob Latham.

The in-form forward has been involved in 17 goals this season, 14 goals and three assists, and provided unselfishly played in Honey to score to pick up another assist.

“I’m really pleased as we have been relying on Rob (Latham) far too much and now the goals can from all areas of the pitch,” Hughes added.

“It is about time we see the fruits of the labour from Eamonn (Daly) Dave Hewitt) and Adam (Venton) on the coaching staff with the boys. And the boys have taken full advantage of the sessions and are reaping the rewards too.”