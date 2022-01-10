Holloway helps Birmingham City claim first win of the season over Arsenal

Nailsea's Rebecca Holloway helped Birmingham City Women overcome FA Women's Super League leaders Arsenal Women 2-0 on Sunday.

The Gunners went into the game as favourites to win but Libby Smith and Veatriki Sarri had other ideas as they scored to lift the Blues off the bottom of the table.

Northern Ireland international Holloway, who has eight caps and three goals for the national side, played her part in the crucial victory for the Blues as she completed the 90 minutes.

The result means Holllway and her side moved off bottom with Leicester City replacing them at the foot of the table.

City took the lead inside three minutes when Lucy Quinn won the ball in midfield before threading it through for Smith to run onto and the striker slotting confidently beyond Manuela Zinsberger.

Jordan Nobbs went close to levelling the scores as she opened up her body just outside the box, but she cracked her shot over the crossbar in a move that went on to sum up the day for the visitors.

However, on 42 minutes Birmingham went further ahead with Sarri getting her name on the scoresheet when Pennock's shot was blocked, but Sarri pounced like a Tiger and fired into the net to double their advantage.

With Arsenal stunned and playing well blow the standard required they had their first shot on target on the stroke of half-time when Vivianne Miedema wriggled into a shooting position but it lacked conviction allowing Ramsey to get down and save.

After 54 minutes, Arsenal had their best opportunity of the game as Ramsey came off her line getting nowhere near the ball allowing Miedema to skip around her before pulling a pass back for Little however, her shot was well blocked by Gemma Lawley on the line.

Birmingham were showing more quality all over the pitch with Sarri close to making it 3-0 when she jinked past the challenges before her low effort was saved down low by Zinsberger.

But there was no further scoring as Darren Carter’s side outplayed and out battled Arsenal to claim their first three points of the season.