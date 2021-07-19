Rebecca Holloway signs two-year contract with Birmingham City Women

Published: 12:37 PM July 19, 2021

Nailsea's Rebecca Holloway has signed a new two-year contract with Birmingham City Women to keep her with the FA Women's Super League side until 2023.

The Northern Ireland international helped Kenny Shiels side qualify for the Euro 2022 finals and has been somewhat of a revelation in the side with Demi Vance being out due to an ACL injury.

Holloway played in both legs of the play-off against Ukraine and has won four caps in total after making her debut against England and playing in the most recent fixture against Scotland in June.

Holloway signed for the Blues in 2019, joining from Nashville Rhythm of the Women’s Premier Soccer League in the United States after previously impressing at Cumberland Phoenix during her time at Cumberland University.

Last season Holloway played in 21 games for The Blues, as they survived relegation with Bristol City relegated to the Championship.

On extending her deal she told the club's website: "I’m pleased to have committed to a new deal with Birmingham, they gave me an opportunity to play in the top flight and achieve my dream of playing professional football and I’m ready to continue that journey with the club.

“Playing here has opened up the chance for me to represent my country and potentially take me to my first major tournament next summer.

“Working with Scott Booth is going to be a new and exciting challenge for all the players, now it’s time to show him what I am capable of and ensure I am fully prepared for the upcoming season.

"I have so much more to offer that I feel no one has seen yet and I’m excited to potentially show that this season. I can’t wait to see the fans again."

Birmingham City Women will find out their Women's Super League fixture list on Friday July 23 with Holloway also having one eye on Northern Ireland's World Cup qualification campaign starting against Luxembourg in September.