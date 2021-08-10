News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Holloway insists there are 'far greater' opportunities for girls to get into the game

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 2:00 PM August 10, 2021
Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway during the FA Women's Super League match at SportNation.bet Stadi

Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway during the FA Women's Super League match at SportNation.bet Stadium, Birmingham. - Credit: Zac Goodwin

Rebecca Holloway insists there are “far greater” opportunities for young girls looking to get into the game now than ever before.

Nailsea's Holloway is in line to play for Northern Ireland Women against England at Wembley in October, the first competitive women's international match at the national stadium since the ground opened in 2007, and add to her three international caps.

According to Footy.com around 2.7 million women, over the age of 16, play football in the UK.

More coverage has been given and a multimillion pound deal with Sky Sports and the BBC, which will put 18 of their 22 games on BBC One and BBC Two for the broadcast rights to the Women’s Super League, will run for three years from the 2021-22 season.

Rachel Daly of England is tackled by Rebecca Holloway of Northern Ireland during the Women's Interna

Rachel Daly of England is tackled by Rebecca Holloway of Northern Ireland during the Women's International Friendly at St Georges Park, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire. Picture date: Tuesday February 23, 2021. - Credit: PA


“It is still very much a concept I’ve not come to terms with myself even going into my third season as a professional,” said Holloway.

“I think the opportunities now are far greater than when I was a young girl growing up wanting to play football. I looked up to male role models rather than females as it wasn’t in the public eye or as big as it is now.

“So it’s a great feeling being given these opportunities to show children that want to make their way that it is possible and the game is only going to keep growing the older they get.”

