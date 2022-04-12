Young Clevedon swimmers make a splash at British Championships

All smiles for Jamie Steadman and Ben Penhale as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Clevedon Swimming Club

Two Clevedon swimmers travelled to Sheffield to compete in the flagship 2022 British Championships.

The event at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre plays a key role in the qualification process for June's World Championships in Budapest.

The six-day meet also helped team selections for the remaining senior and junior international meets in 2022, with British and Home Nation athletes targeting big performances to get them on teams for the world stage.

Jamie Steadman, 14, and Ben Penhale, 18, shared the warm-up pool with swimming superstars Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott.

The pair then lined up for their events, Steadman in the 400m individual medley and Penhale in the 200m butterfly.

Championship debutant Steadman had a fantastic experience gaining a new personal best and improving his national ranking for arguably one of the toughest swimming events.

Penhale equalled his PB in another demanding event and both are looking forward to competing at the South West Regionals at the end of the month.

Head coach Pat Leaman was delighted with the performances of the duo, saying: “I am immensely proud of our swimmers who have shown amazing grit and determination.

“They are an inspiration to our other swimmers and have shown all the long hours and hard work can pay off hoping to qualify for the upcoming summer British Championships in their chosen events.

“We are now looking for kit sponsors for 2022, particularly to help the club purchase branded hoodies which will be taken to regional and national sporting events.

“If you’re able to support our young swimmers please get in touch.”

For more information email communications@clevedonasc.org.uk or visit their Facebook page facebook.com/clevedonasc.